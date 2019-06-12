Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
View Map
MARIE E. (Olson) RICHARDSON


MARIE E. (Olson) RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON
MARIE E. (nee Olson)


Age 85, of Havertown PA, on June 10th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Richardson. Predeceased by her brothers John, Anthony, and Richard Rambo. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, June 15th, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA, 19008. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Pius X Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
