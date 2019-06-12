|
|
RICHARDSON
MARIE E. (nee Olson)
Age 85, of Havertown PA, on June 10th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Richardson. Predeceased by her brothers John, Anthony, and Richard Rambo. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, June 15th, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA, 19008. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Pius X Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019