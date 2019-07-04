Home

Corpus Christi Catholic Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA 19446
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
MARIE E. (Lavelle) WALDRON

MARIE E. (Lavelle) WALDRON Notice
WALDRON
MARIE E. (nee Lavelle)


Age 101, Beloved wife of the late John J. Waldron, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Margaret and Thomas Lavelle. Loving mother of Eileen Madden (Vince) and John J. Waldron, Jr. Devoted grandmother of Peter Madden (Ashley), Thomas Madden (Faith), Kathryn Kokol (John), Megan Streets (Dillon), the late Matthew Madden, Brett Waldron, Trevor Waldron and Olivia Waldron. Cherished great-grandmother of 14. Survived by her loving sister, Mary Ellen Salamone (Cos); treasured nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Eleanor Waldron (the late Joseph) and cousin, S. Agnes Loretta RSM. Preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Lavelle; sisters, Helen Gell, Marguerite Stubanas, Veronica McNamee and Agnes Kennelly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, July 6, at 9 A.M., at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Matthew J. Madden '03 Scholarship Fund, c/o LaSalle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 4, 2019
