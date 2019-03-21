|
|
McGINN
MARIE H. (nee Trout)
March 18, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis A.; devoted mother of Coleen Mattiacci (Tony) and the late Francis A. (Jeanne); loving grand-mother of Anthony, Angelo and Megan; great-grandmother of Giovanni, Cyrus, Anthony, Dominic, and Alyssa. Relatives and friends are invited to a Gathering Sunday, 10 to 11 A.M., at HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.). Religious Service 11 A.M. Int. private. Family prefers donations to Ascend Hospice, 1600 St. George Ave., Rahway NJ 07065.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019