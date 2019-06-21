Home

SR. MARIE INEZ CONSUELLA GONZALES

SR. MARIE INEZ CONSUELLA GONZALES Notice
SR. MARIE INEZ
GONZALES, OSF
(CONSUELLA GONZALES)
On June 19, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Monday June 24th, 11:00 A.M. at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Monday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
