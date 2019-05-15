|
|
CALABRO
MARIE J. (nee Menow)
On May 11, 2019, formerly of Croydon and NE Phila. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Calabro. Devoted mother of Michael L. Calabro (Donna), Janine M. Murphy (the late William), Anthony F. Calabro (Deborah) and Christopher Calabro. Sister of Eileen Ragazzone (Dominic) and Frank Menow (Areta). Also survived by 2 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering Thursday 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bristol Pike and Walnut Ave., Croydon, PA 19021 followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cpl. Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, 3900 Woodland Ave., Phila. PA 19104. FLUEHR FH, Bensalem - 215-639-3130
Published on Philly.com on May 15, 2019