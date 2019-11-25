|
ZAPOROWSKI
MARIE J.
On November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles J. Loving mother of Rick (Chris), Mark (Madge) and Dennis (Terry). Also sadly missed by 3 grand-children, 2 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday beginning at 9:30 A.M. at St. Christopher's Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to American Parkinson Disease Association., Crozer Medical Center, President's Drive, Upland PA 19013, in her memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019