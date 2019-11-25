Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
MARIE J. ZAPOROWSKI

MARIE J. ZAPOROWSKI Notice
ZAPOROWSKI
MARIE J.
On November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles J. Loving mother of Rick (Chris), Mark (Madge) and Dennis (Terry). Also sadly missed by 3 grand-children, 2 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday beginning at 9:30 A.M. at St. Christopher's Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to American Parkinson Disease Association., Crozer Medical Center, President's Drive, Upland PA 19013, in her memory.

www.SlabinskiFuneralHome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019
