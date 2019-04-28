|
|
LYNCH
MARIE K. (nee Reardon)
99, passed away on March 21, 2019, in Texas. Formerly of Drexel Hill. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Lynch. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Margarette) Lynch, Jr., the late John "Artie" Lynch, Joanne (Kenny) Alford, and Denise (Eddie) Hoffman. Survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, John Reardon. Visitation on Saturday, May 4th, at 11:15 A.M. and a Mass at Noon at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line, Drexel Hill, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019