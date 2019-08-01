Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
MARIE L. CALVITTI

MARIE L. CALVITTI Notice
CALVITTI
MARIE L.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Calvitti, Jr., and mother of the late John III, she is survived by her loving children, Edward Calvitti (Cynthia), Richard Calvitti (Eileen), and Elisa Marx (John), grandmother of Mia (Ben), John IV, Eric (Christine), Mark, John III (Marissa), Richard (Jenny), Paige (Matt), great-grandmother of Tyler, William, Tessa, Dawson, Roman, Finley, James, Blair and Josephine, and great-great grandmother of Arianna. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until her Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Avenue (at Sandy Ridge Road), New Britain, PA 18901. Her Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia, www.philarmh.org.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 1, 2019
