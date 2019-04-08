Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE NEUBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE L. (Steding) NEUBER

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARIE L. (Steding) NEUBER Notice
NEUBER
MARIE L. (nee Steding)
Age 91, on April 5, 2019, born in Germany of Andorra sec. of Phila. Marie was retired from Penn Reels with 30 years. of service. Wife of the late Dietmar "Dieter" Neuber. Beloved mother of Hans, Claus (Janice), Marie (Gary) Kastelein, Ralph and Carl (Erin) Neuber. Cherished grand-mother to 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister of Ralph Steding. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family. If so desired, please make a donation in Marie's name to a .
Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH, Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now