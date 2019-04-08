|
NEUBER
MARIE L. (nee Steding)
Age 91, on April 5, 2019, born in Germany of Andorra sec. of Phila. Marie was retired from Penn Reels with 30 years. of service. Wife of the late Dietmar "Dieter" Neuber. Beloved mother of Hans, Claus (Janice), Marie (Gary) Kastelein, Ralph and Carl (Erin) Neuber. Cherished grand-mother to 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister of Ralph Steding. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family. If so desired, please make a donation in Marie's name to a .
Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH, Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019