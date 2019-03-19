Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
333 Allendale Road
King of Prussia, PA
CRIMMINS
MARIE M.


Age 85, of Wayne PA, on March 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph M. and Marie M. Crimmins (nee Keeney). Loving sister of Joanne Crimmins Koegler (the late John T.) and the late Joseph M. Crimmins, Jr. Also survived by her 9 nieces and nephews, Helen C. Rosica (Albert), Kathleen M. Crimmins, Marie C. Poole (Douglas), Susan C. Gavigan (Kevin), Joseph M. Crimmins (Andrea), Amy K. Pascali (Michael), John P. Koegler (Alicia), Michael P. Koegler and Kathleen K. VanArsdalen (Darin); 11 great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA 610-989-9600, and to her Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 A.M., at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Road, King of Prussia PA. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Norris-town PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Avenue, Phila. PA 19143 or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th & Civic Center Blvd., Phila. PA 19104 would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019
