CRIMMINS
MARIE M.
Age 85, of Wayne PA, on March 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph M. and Marie M. Crimmins (nee Keeney). Loving sister of Joanne Crimmins Koegler (the late John T.) and the late Joseph M. Crimmins, Jr. Also survived by her 9 nieces and nephews, Helen C. Rosica (Albert), Kathleen M. Crimmins, Marie C. Poole (Douglas), Susan C. Gavigan (Kevin), Joseph M. Crimmins (Andrea), Amy K. Pascali (Michael), John P. Koegler (Alicia), Michael P. Koegler and Kathleen K. VanArsdalen (Darin); 11 great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA 610-989-9600, and to her Funeral Mass Thursday, 11 A.M., at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Road, King of Prussia PA. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Norris-town PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Avenue, Phila. PA 19143 or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th & Civic Center Blvd., Phila. PA 19104 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019