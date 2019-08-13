Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
MARIE LANGE
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
MARIE M. (Sippel) LANGE


1934 - 2019
MARIE M. (Sippel) LANGE Notice
LANGE
MARIE M. (nee Sippel)
Age 85, August 11, 2019, formerly of Holmesburg, currently resided in Southampton, NJ. Loving wife of William. Beloved mother of Patricia Engard (Eric), Michael, and the late William (Barbara), and Paul. Mom-Mom of William, Lauren, Thomas, Erin, and Eric. Sister of William Sippel (the late Joan). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday morning, 8 to 9:15 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Gift of Life, 401 Callowhill St., Phila., PA 19123, would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
