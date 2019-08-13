|
|
LANGE
MARIE M. (nee Sippel)
Age 85, August 11, 2019, formerly of Holmesburg, currently resided in Southampton, NJ. Loving wife of William. Beloved mother of Patricia Engard (Eric), Michael, and the late William (Barbara), and Paul. Mom-Mom of William, Lauren, Thomas, Erin, and Eric. Sister of William Sippel (the late Joan). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday morning, 8 to 9:15 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Gift of Life, 401 Callowhill St., Phila., PA 19123, would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019