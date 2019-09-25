Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
MARIE R. (Coia) MATWEYCHUK

MARIE R. (Coia) MATWEYCHUK Notice
MATWEYCHUK
MARIE R. (nee Coia)
On Sept. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter; devoted mother of Donna M. Smith (Matthew), Walter J. (Pamela Sue) and Michael J. (Karen), loving grandmother of Taylor Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 10 A.M. Presentation B.V.M. Church, 100 Old Soldiers Rd. and Woodland Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
