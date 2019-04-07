Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE R. (Hillgrube) RYAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARIE R. (Hillgrube) RYAN Notice
RYAN
MARIE R. (nee Hillgrube)


95, of Drexel Hill, on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W.; mother of Joseph (Mary Pat) W. Ryan, Jr., Nancee (Mark) Staib and Marc (Jennifer) Ryan. She is also survived by 6 grand and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8 P.M. Tuesday eve at the TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill. Friends may call Wednesday at St Andrew the Apostle Church, Drexel Hill after 9:30 A.M., Mass will begin at 10:30 Interment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences: www.Toppitzer.us
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now