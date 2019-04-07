|
|
RYAN
MARIE R. (nee Hillgrube)
95, of Drexel Hill, on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W.; mother of Joseph (Mary Pat) W. Ryan, Jr., Nancee (Mark) Staib and Marc (Jennifer) Ryan. She is also survived by 6 grand and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8 P.M. Tuesday eve at the TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill. Friends may call Wednesday at St Andrew the Apostle Church, Drexel Hill after 9:30 A.M., Mass will begin at 10:30 Interment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences: www.Toppitzer.us
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019