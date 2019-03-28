Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
MARIE PAONE
MARIE S. (Montana) PAONE

MARIE S. (Montana) PAONE Notice
PAONE
MARIE S. (nee Montana)


of NE Phila. on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Paone. Devoted mother of Anthony J. Paone (Cecilia), Anna Marie Tillack (Fred), Joseph V. Paone (Marie) and Vincent J. Paone (Cass). Sister of the late Madeline Santino (the late Joseph) and the late Vincent Montana (Hilda); sister-in-law of Mary Pagano. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday 8:45 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1200 Park Ave., Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Rite of Com-mittal Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Holy Redeemer Lafayette Benevolent Fund, 8580 Verree Road, Phila., PA 19111.

FLUEHR FH, 215-639-3130

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
