|
|
SANTONE
MARIE
Age 68, on February 24, 2019. Loving daughter to the late Joseph and Pasqualina (nee Urbano) Santone. Beloved sister to Thomas Santone (Cindy) and Betsy Paliwoda (Walt); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday, 10:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at LOUIS A. DiGIACOMO, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Southampton Rd., Phila. immediately followed by services 12:00 P.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to scleroderma.org.
Share memories at
www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019