Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
(215) 677-9300
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
MARIE SANTONE Notice
SANTONE
MARIE
Age 68, on February 24, 2019. Loving daughter to the late Joseph and Pasqualina (nee Urbano) Santone. Beloved sister to Thomas Santone (Cindy) and Betsy Paliwoda (Walt); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday, 10:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at LOUIS A. DiGIACOMO, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1055 Southampton Rd., Phila. immediately followed by services 12:00 P.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to scleroderma.org.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
