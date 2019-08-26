|
|
SR. MARIE
SCHMIDS, M.M.S.
Age 90, died August 17, 2019, in Jacksonville Beach, FL. Born in Philadelphia, she became a certified medical technologist after joining Medical Mission Sisters in 1949. She served for 13 years at Holy Family Hospital in Pakistan, and 5 years in Dacca. She held various leader-ship roles at MMS in addition to teaching computer skills, manag-ing a women's shelter and working in hospice. Her Funeral Mass is August 27, at 10 A.M., Medical Mission Sisters, 8400 Pine Rd., Phila. PA 19111. Gifts in her memory are appreciated.
www.urbanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019