Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
MARIE T. HURLEY Notice
HURLEY
MARIE T.
Oct. 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Hurley, devoted mother of Peggy Long, loving gram of 3 grandchildren and GG of 6 great grandchildren; also survived by her brother William Scher (Mary). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9 to 10:45 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in Sissy's name can be made to above named church.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
