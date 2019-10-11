|
|
HURLEY
MARIE T.
Oct. 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Hurley, devoted mother of Peggy Long, loving gram of 3 grandchildren and GG of 6 great grandchildren; also survived by her brother William Scher (Mary). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9 to 10:45 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in Sissy's name can be made to above named church.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019