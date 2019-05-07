|
ROSENBERG
MARIE T. (nee Seckler)
Of Marlton NJ, formerly of Northeast Philadelphia. Passed away on May 4, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Charles G. Rosenberg. Loving mother of Marianne Urbancsik (Roger), Jacqueline Murphy (Michael), Charlotte Gallagher (Charles) and Annette Dalessandro (Michael). Devoted grandmother of Courtney Urbancsik, Matthew Sullivan (Megan), Kevin Sullivan (Kelly Liszewski), Charles John Gallagher, Jessica Horner (Steve), and Michael Dalessandro (Danielle Fillapone). Dear sister of the late Joseph Seckler.
Marie was formerly a parish-ioner at St. Timothy's in Phila., where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and sang in the choir. She also volun-teered as a Kindergarten Aide at St. Matthew's School in Phila.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 8, at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton NJ, 856-983-1005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 A.M., Wednesday, at St. Joan of Arc Church, Marlton, followed by Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053.
Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019