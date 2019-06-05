|
VOSO
MARIE (nee Reilly)
Age 87, went to her eternal home June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Voso. Dear grandmother of Samantha Voso. Also survived by nieces and nephews of the Ginder family and cousin of the Tiziana Families. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday morning 9:30 A.M. at St. John Neumann Nursing Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the nursing home in Marie's memory.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019