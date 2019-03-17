Resources More Obituaries for MARIE WEDEMEYER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TNG MARIE WEDEMEYER

Notice Condolences Flowers WEDEMEYER, TNG

MARIE

It's a strange thing when first you learn that your heart can be completely full and totally shattered at the same time. Mom always encouraged me to keep an eye out for small miracles in the shape of extraordinary acts of kindness. Well, after my mother died in my arms, what should have been the worst few days of my life were days filled with small miracles. Extraordinary acts of kindness came from every direction: near and far, old and new, loud and quiet. Although I was ready to assume the role of somnambulist for a few days, these small miracles kept me wide awake so I didn't miss a moment of The Celebration of Life Event.

The TNGs (see obituary of March 10 for details about the TNGs) all dressed in Marie's color, Blessed Mother blue and arrived at the garden (cemetery) by silver limo. The limo was driven by the Master of Ceremony (funeral director) which followed the carriage (hearse) which was carrying Marie's chariot (casket). It was 65 degrees and sunny with just the perfect amount of wind. The TNGs doned their white gloves. As Marie requested, the ladies would be the footmen (footwomen) to carry the chariot to Marie's place in the garden. The priest welcomed us to the Celebration of Life Event.

Mom's gorgeous light blue and silver chariot sparkled in the sun. When I had asked mom what type of chariot she had in mind, she replied, "Surprise me." But when it came to the flowers, she had a plan so complex that we actually needed to hold a dress rehearsal.

Marie didn't want a typical casket spray of flowers on her chariot. It was Marie's wish that each person who loved her best would take part in decorating her chariot. One at a time, a TNG would go to the chariot, lay their enormous bouquet of blue and white flowers on the chariot and read what they wrote about and to Marie. When everyone was finished, it was the most spectacular sight. As Marie wanted it, there wasn't a single "filler flower" in sight. Six huge bouquets of white and blue flowers (hydrangeas, orchids, three different types of white roses, and calla lilies) were used to build the most breath-takingly beautiful chariot we had ever seen. Her chariot was ready.

Now, we needed the right music to send Marie on her journey. All of us stood around the chariot and held hands while the duet of Sarah Brightman and Andrea Buccelli, Time to Say Goodbye, soared above the wind. After the final crescendo, I unzipped a small black bag which held a letter for every TNG, from Marie. Each of us was going to hear from this remarkable women, one last time.

The joy and excitement was palpable. There was only one thing we could do - pop the champagne! We popped the cork on a bottle of 2009 Cristal which Marie insisted we bring. We drank from custom champagne glasses she had ordered. Standing around the chariot, sipping Cristal on a picture perfect day, we toasted Marie and finally ended by cheering her onto the next stage of her journey with "Let's hear three cheers for Marie -Hip Hip Hooray, Hip Hip Hooray, Hip Hip Hooray."

We headed to the diner. The four of us sat at our regular table, a table for five. Marie's empty chair was draped with a blue sash. Friends old and new stopped by to offer condolences and talk about mom. And since the date was March 14 (3.14) Pi Day, everyone had coffee and a piece of pie. Sounds like something Marie planned since she planned everything else. In addition to the pie and coffee, each person received Marie's modern take on the funeral prayer card. She saw it more as a parting gift, a party favor, a way to remember the celebration. This small card has Marie's information on one side and on the other side is a quote by Marie. She said, "I know there are 5 stages of grief. Is cheesecake one of them?" Under her quote we put the recipe for her famous cheesecake.

Marie took care of us. She protected us and fought for us and she started talking about the Celebration of Life Event as soon as she knew she was sick. The first thing she did was change all the depressing funeral terminology. We weren't spectators. We didn't sit there at the funeral shaking while the worst thing was happening to us. Instead, we carried her chariot to a beautiful part of the garden. We reminisced and told funny stories. We worked together to adorn her chariot (yes, we really did have a dress rehearsal) We all stood hand in hand with Ellen's right hand on the chariot while the chariot music played. We all delighted in the fact that Marie would have the last word so we drank champagne and cheered for her at the top of our lungs. Even finally leaving us her famous cheesecake recipe knowing Easter would be a few weeks away. She thought of everything. Is it any wonder we loved her the way we did...



Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.