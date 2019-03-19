|
|
WHITCOMB
MARIE (nee Aglira)
March 9, 2019, age 93. Wife of the late Leonard Whitcomb; mother of George (MaryAnn) Ogden and the late William S. Ogden; grandmother of William S. Ogden (Chrissy) and great-granddaughter of Alexsis; also survived by a sister-in-law, Rita; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren.
Relatives and friends invited to call Saturday, 12 Noon, followed by Funeral Service 1 P.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Liberty Hospice, 7002 Butler Pike, Ambler PA 19002. or Cat Crew, Inc., PO Box 33, Cedar PA 19423.
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019