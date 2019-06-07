Home

Age 91, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born March 6, 1928 in Lazarevac, Serbia, the daughter of Persida and Petar Mitrovic. She and Bogoljub Lalevic were married July 4, 1953 in Serbia and lived most of their married life in Philadelphia. Marija worked for Drexel University for more than thirty years and in her retirement she made beautiful pottery. Her parents and her husband have preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Nina Lalevic and husband Michael Smith; her son, Darco Lalevic; and her grandsons, Alexei Lalevic, and Nicholas and Lucas Smith.
Her family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be offered to the University City Arts League, 4226 Spruce, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or to the , 811 St. Michael's Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505.

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
