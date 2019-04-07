REICHENBACH

MARILYN ANNE (née Kling)

Peacefully expired on 3rd March in the year 2019, at the age of 75, nearby her Boynton Beach home in Florida. After a 5-year decline with Parkinson's and Cardiac disease, she took her last breath with her loved ones beside her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Peter; her siblings, Martha and Larry (Susan); her 2 daughters, Martha (Cole) and Rachel (Mark); her granddaughter, Katie (Randy), and her great-granddaughter, Lily.

Marilyn was an accomplished scuba diver covering prime Caribbean locales, she excelled at the art of drafting Peter while long-distance bike riding to raise funds for MS research, enjoyed US and international travel with the most memorable being exploring inside the Pyramid of Khufu and King Tut's tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Before retiring to a life of leisure Marilyn worked at the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Philadelphia for over 25 years. Her kind-hearted spirit survives through the many lives that she affected.

Contributions in Marilyn's name can be made to Davis Phinney Foundation For Parkinson's, WWW.DPF.ORG.

A local Service will be held near her home in Boynton Beach. An additional Service will be arranged at a later date near her Voorhees, New Jersey home.

