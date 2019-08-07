Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
MARILYN CAMEL Notice
CAMEL
MARILYN


August 5, 2019, of Voorhees NJ, formerly of Jenkintown, PA and Phila, PA. Wife of the late Max Camel. Mother of Edie Camel and Audrey Camel. Grandfather of Joshua (Karen) Thek, Jeremiah Thek, Shannon (Stephen Prier) Thek, Daniel Woods and Molly Woods. Great-Grandmother of Jasmine, Jason, Jacob and Gavin. Sister of the late Dr. Bert Greenspun. Graveside Services will be Friday beginning 11:00 A.M. at King David Memorial Park, (Sec. KK) Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shellie Greenspun Memorial Fund, c/o Temple Beth Sholom, 1901 Kresson Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019
