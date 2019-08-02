|
COHN
MARILYN (nee Zavodnick)
On Aug. 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Davy Cohn, loving mother of Abby (Ken) Sherman, sister of Jackie (Jerry) Finkelstein, the late Louis (Glenda) Zavodnick, the late Sidney (the late Lee) Zavodnick, adored grand-mother of Melissa Sherman and Kyle Sherman, cherished aunt of Dayna Finkelstein, Howard (Casey Rand) Finkelstein, Renee Zavodnick, Elise Zavodnick, Natalie (John) Godley, Steven (Shari) Zavodnick and Joseph Zavodnick. Stepmother of Mitchell Cohn. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 9 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Rd., Maple Glen, PA 19002 or a .
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019