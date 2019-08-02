Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN COHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN (Zavodnick) COHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN (Zavodnick) COHN Notice
COHN
MARILYN (nee Zavodnick)
On Aug. 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Davy Cohn, loving mother of Abby (Ken) Sherman, sister of Jackie (Jerry) Finkelstein, the late Louis (Glenda) Zavodnick, the late Sidney (the late Lee) Zavodnick, adored grand-mother of Melissa Sherman and Kyle Sherman, cherished aunt of Dayna Finkelstein, Howard (Casey Rand) Finkelstein, Renee Zavodnick, Elise Zavodnick, Natalie (John) Godley, Steven (Shari) Zavodnick and Joseph Zavodnick. Stepmother of Mitchell Cohn. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 9 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Rd., Maple Glen, PA 19002 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now