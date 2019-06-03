|
GINSBURG
MARILYN (nee Russin)
June 1, 2019; of Phila.; beloved wife of the late Arnold; loving mother of Dr. Leonard Ginsburg (Beth) and Dr. Ken Ginsburg (Celia Pretter); devoted sister of Lois Schloss; cherished grand-mother of Daniella Weprin (Dr. Sam), Yaacov, Belle Altman (Micah), Shoshana, Ilana, Talia and Eitan; adored great-grand-mother of Liana, Sophia and Elchanan. Relatives and friends are invited to services Monday, 1 PM, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, PA. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Mon. through Thurs. beginning 6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Moore Eye Foundation or Covenant House PA.
