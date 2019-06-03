Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN GINSBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN (Russin) GINSBURG

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARILYN (Russin) GINSBURG Notice
GINSBURG
MARILYN (nee Russin)


June 1, 2019; of Phila.; beloved wife of the late Arnold; loving mother of Dr. Leonard Ginsburg (Beth) and Dr. Ken Ginsburg (Celia Pretter); devoted sister of Lois Schloss; cherished grand-mother of Daniella Weprin (Dr. Sam), Yaacov, Belle Altman (Micah), Shoshana, Ilana, Talia and Eitan; adored great-grand-mother of Liana, Sophia and Elchanan. Relatives and friends are invited to services Monday, 1 PM, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, PA. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Mon. through Thurs. beginning 6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Moore Eye Foundation or Covenant House PA.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now