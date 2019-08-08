Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
920 Susquehanna Road
Rydal, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
920 Susquehanna Road
Rydal, PA
View Map
MARILYN J. (Weiler) REILLY

MARILYN J. (Weiler) REILLY Notice
REILLY
MARILYN J. (nee Weiler)
On August 6, 2019. Retired office manager of Prudential Insurance for over 40 years. Beloved wife of the late Philip Reilly. Devoted sister of Frederick Weiler (Ruth), Robert Weiler (the late Annette), Ann Birchler (Ed), Joan Dolores Helfrich (the late John), and the late Nancy K. Nelms (Charles Robert), and John Weiler (Anne); also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, 10 A.M. St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 920 Susquehanna Road, Rydal, PA 19046, followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sephulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
