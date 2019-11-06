|
|
VACCARELLO
MARILYN JOAN
Of King of Prussia passed away peacefully in Clayton, North Carolina on November 4, 2019. Born on May 14, 1933 in Maywood, Illinois, she was the beloved daughter of Robert Allred and Frances Stafford Higgins.
Upon graduating Grant Community High School Marilyn went on to receiveher Nursing degree from Illinois Masonic Hospital and later met the love of her life, the late Vincent Biagio Vaccarello and their family blossomed. Marilyn was the devoted mother of Michael Vaccarello (Michelle), Marcia Griffith (Arthur), and Marykay Wunsch (William), doting grandmother to Marie, Anthony, Vincenzo, Antonio, Maria, William, and Dakota, dear sister to Arline Wisner (Richard), cherished aunt to Susan, Lisa and Melanie and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Aside from her early career as a registered nurse, Marilyn was a homemaker, a dedicated Republican state committee-woman for Upper Merion, and actively involved in the community, church, school, fundraisers, social organizations and more.
Marilyn was a strong, powerful force yet a gentle, kindhearted and forgiving spirit. She was a unique and inspiring woman who made an everlasting impression on the hearts of those she touched.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marilyn's Life Celebration on Friday November 8th from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 200 West Germantown Pike and again on Saturday November 9th from 10 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of King of Prussia, 132 W. Valley Forge Rd. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Entombment to follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Marilyn's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 East Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019