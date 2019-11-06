Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of King of Prussia
132 W. Valley Forge Rd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of King of Prussia
132 W. Valley Forge Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN VACCARELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN JOAN VACCARELLO


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN JOAN VACCARELLO Notice
VACCARELLO
MARILYN JOAN


Of King of Prussia passed away peacefully in Clayton, North Carolina on November 4, 2019. Born on May 14, 1933 in Maywood, Illinois, she was the beloved daughter of Robert Allred and Frances Stafford Higgins.
Upon graduating Grant Community High School Marilyn went on to receiveher Nursing degree from Illinois Masonic Hospital and later met the love of her life, the late Vincent Biagio Vaccarello and their family blossomed. Marilyn was the devoted mother of Michael Vaccarello (Michelle), Marcia Griffith (Arthur), and Marykay Wunsch (William), doting grandmother to Marie, Anthony, Vincenzo, Antonio, Maria, William, and Dakota, dear sister to Arline Wisner (Richard), cherished aunt to Susan, Lisa and Melanie and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Aside from her early career as a registered nurse, Marilyn was a homemaker, a dedicated Republican state committee-woman for Upper Merion, and actively involved in the community, church, school, fundraisers, social organizations and more.
Marilyn was a strong, powerful force yet a gentle, kindhearted and forgiving spirit. She was a unique and inspiring woman who made an everlasting impression on the hearts of those she touched.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marilyn's Life Celebration on Friday November 8th from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON, 200 West Germantown Pike and again on Saturday November 9th from 10 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of King of Prussia, 132 W. Valley Forge Rd. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Entombment to follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Marilyn's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 East Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406
To share your fondest memories of Marilyn, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -