WRIGHT

MARILYN KIRK

Devoted wife of the late Thomas S. Wright, M.D. and loving mother of Andrew (Cheryl), Nancy (Rick Malone) and Frederick. Devoted grand-mother of Lauren, Jonathan, and Kristen Wright and Sean (Jen) and Collin Malone. She passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Marilyn was the youngest of 5 children of the late John and Helen Kirk of Barnesville, Ohio. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Road, Jenkintown, Pennsylvania with a reception to follow.

Marilyn was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where she sang with the A cappella choir, was active with the Red Cross, and was Vice President of her sorority, Delta Delta Delta. Marilyn was a Pre-K teacher at the Child Study Center of Pennsylvania Hospital where she met her future husband Tom, who came in to observe the children and stole her heart. Marilyn and Tom were married in 1954 and settled in Abington for much of their married life. Marilyn was a 60 year member of Grace Presby-terian Church serving as both a deacon and an elder. In addition, Marilyn was a member of the Women's Board at Abington Memorial Hospital serving as Chairman of the Abington Hospital Medical Staff Auxiliary and was a devoted hospital volunteer for more than 50 years.

Marilyn was active in the Abington Township Public Library and served as a Vice-Chair for two large library renovation projects in 1995 and 2002 which raised over $1.4 million to automate and renovate the structure.

Music was an important part of her life and she and her late husband were Philadelphia Orchestra subscription holders for more than 50 years. For several years, Marilyn served as chairman of the Philadelphia Orchestra Old York Road Volunteer Committee which raised funds to support the orchestra programs, enjoying many years of music and fellowship with the orchestra members.

Marilyn had a love of travel and hosted, along with her husband and family, 15 individuals from the Experi-ment in International Living, many becoming lifelong friends. Marilyn was a lifelong sports enthusiast, following all Philly sports teams with a passion. Marilyn loved reading, art, entertaining, and travel and passed these passions on to her family with many family trips throughout the United States and abroad.

Marilyn loved and supported her children and grandchildren with their various pursuits and leaves behind cherished nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046 or The Philadelphia Orchestra Annual Fund, 1 South Broad St., 14th Floor, Phila., PA 19107. www.helwegrowlandfh.com





Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary