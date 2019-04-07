MARILYN REICHENBACH

You became a wonderful part of my life, an unexpected part of my heart, and an improve-ment to the woman I stand.

No one will ever understand the connection that you and I devel-oped. I was more than your caretaker and your friend.

When you told me you needed me and to lay in the hospital bed with you and King Crown, I

knew we felt the same.

When you told me that you loved me, hugged me, and not to let "others hurt me", I knew you cared about me.

I thank you for teaching me patience, and to slow down when I speak. Thank you for making me laugh and the endless jokes that I will never forget. Thank you for singing to me every day and having our endless "air flight miles".

Because of you I am a better woman than I was before I met you.

I will never forget you, and you will live on with my footprints.

You are a wonderful person. XOXOX R.I.P. Good bye. I'll miss you.

Katrina Lynn Chase 3/3/2019

