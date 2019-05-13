Home

MARINA V. ARMSTRONG

MARINA V. ARMSTRONG
ARMSTRONG
MARINA V.


Age 62, of Chester Springs, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Frankfurt, Germany to Peter and Helga (Kemp) Evans, she came to the United States in 1957 and grew up in Falls Church, Virginia. She is survived by her aforementioned parents; husband, Bruce I. Stark, MD; children, Laura (Andrew), Sean (Amanda), Brent, and many siblings, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Armstrong, MD. Family and friends may pay their respects at St. Matthews Lutheran Church (2440 Conestoga Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425) beginning at 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, May 14. Services will be held at 11 A.M. Burial will be at the Philadelphia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the JCAHPO Education & Research Foundation in memory of Marina Armstrong: http://store.jcahpo.org/Donation.aspx


Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019
