BUCCI
MARIO A.
On April 27, 2019, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Bombina (nee Busa). Loving father of Marianne Bucci, Joanne Smith (Ivins), Theresa Barrett (the late John), Annette Bucci-Mick (George) and Barbara Bucci (David Rayl). Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 6 to 8 P.M. at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (Below Welsh Rd.) and Saturday 9 to 10 A.M. Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Maternity B.V.M. Church.
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019