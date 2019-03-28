Home

88, Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 surrounded by his children. Mario was born on May 17, 1930 to the late Maria and Angelo Altimari of Phila., Pa. He was married to the love of his life, the late Doris "Dolly" (nee Appicello).
An avid family man, Mario was a good father who always took care of his children and did his best to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather and great grandfather. When he was not with his family, Mario enjoyed taking long drives, visiting the racetrack or watching a Phillies game.
Mario is survived by his sister, Dora Altimari, his four children Tom (Cathy), Linda (Ed), Danny (Sue) and Nancy (Wayne), 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Mario was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday 10:00 A.M., St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held at St. Dominic Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
