|
|
D'ANGELO
MARIO H.
Of Lewes, DE, formerly of Phila., PA, passed away peace-fully on July 22, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Son of the late Luigi D'Angelo and the late Elizabeth D'Angelo (née Gagliardi) Beloved husband of the late Catherine M. D'Angelo (née Iacovone). Loving father of Carol Riggins (Espin). Proud grandfather of Stacey Voshell (Daniel) and Courtney Beitle (Edward); great-grand-father of Ryan Voshell and Ethan Voshell. Dear brother of Marie Salvey, the late Anthony D'Angelo, and the late Joseph D'Angelo. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mario was born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1922. He lived there until his wife passed away in 2002. He then moved to live with his daughter and son-in-law.
Mario worked as a carpenter for the Philadelphia School District for many years. He also worked as a mailer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mario served in the United States Navy during World War II and was deployed on an oil tanker in the Pacific Theater.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 A.M., at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood NJ 08012. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chew Landing NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mario's memory to , P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675-8540.
EARLE FUNERAL HOME
www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019