Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
MARIO J. LONDRA

MARIO J. LONDRA Notice
LONDRA
MARIO J.


Passed on May 17, 2019. Devoted husband of Helen (nee Comignano). Loving father of Deborah (Patrick) Breaux, Kathleen (Anthony) Spinelli, and the late Robert Londra. Grandfather of Danielle (Matthew), Bryan (Denisse), Peter, Candace, Alicia, and Steven (Britney) and 8 great grandchildren. Uncle of Marlene (Joseph), Linda (late Joseph) and John. Brother of Joan Basso and the late Mary Renzulli and the late Giaconda Mathis. Viewing Wednesday 9:00 A.M. at THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Richard Church, 19th and Pollock Sts. Ent. Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations to are apprecited. www.heart.org


Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019
