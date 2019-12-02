|
|
LeROSE
MARIO
Age 77, Nov. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Santamaria); devoted father of Antonio Le-Rose and Rosanna LeRose. Loving grandfather of Isabella; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Italy. The family wishes to thank the staff at Jefferson University Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thurs. morning 11 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. No Viewing. Ent. Holy Cross Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019