Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIO LeROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIO LeROSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIO LeROSE Notice
LeROSE
MARIO
Age 77, Nov. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Santamaria); devoted father of Antonio Le-Rose and Rosanna LeRose. Loving grandfather of Isabella; also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Italy. The family wishes to thank the staff at Jefferson University Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thurs. morning 11 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. No Viewing. Ent. Holy Cross Cem.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIO's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -