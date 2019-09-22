Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARION ZIMMERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION A. (Groetsch) ZIMMERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION A. (Groetsch) ZIMMERMAN Notice
ZIMMERMAN
MARION A. (nee Groetsch)


On Sept. 17, 2019, age 107 yrs., of Holy Family Home and formerly of Glenside. She was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Antoinette J. Groetsch and predeceased by her siblings, Catherine Kent, Dorothy Weaver and Joseph M. Groetsch. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Zimmerman. Loving mother of Sr. Antoinette RSM and Paul Joseph Zimmerman (Joyce). Loving grandmother of Matthew Zimmerman (Carla), Holly Wilmot (Dan) and Christopher Zimmerman (Cara); great-grand-mother of Matt Jr., Taylor, Ellie, Chloe, Ian, Charlie and Mallory. She is also survived by her sister-in-law. Barbara Groetsch and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wed., 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Wed. after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066 or to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.