ZIMMERMAN
MARION A. (nee Groetsch)
On Sept. 17, 2019, age 107 yrs., of Holy Family Home and formerly of Glenside. She was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Antoinette J. Groetsch and predeceased by her siblings, Catherine Kent, Dorothy Weaver and Joseph M. Groetsch. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Zimmerman. Loving mother of Sr. Antoinette RSM and Paul Joseph Zimmerman (Joyce). Loving grandmother of Matthew Zimmerman (Carla), Holly Wilmot (Dan) and Christopher Zimmerman (Cara); great-grand-mother of Matt Jr., Taylor, Ellie, Chloe, Ian, Charlie and Mallory. She is also survived by her sister-in-law. Barbara Groetsch and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wed., 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Wed. after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066 or to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019