John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
MARION (Hinderliter) CARSON

MARION (Hinderliter) CARSON Notice
CARSON
MARION (nee Hinderliter)
formerly Dallas, passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 82. She was the loving wife of John Carson for near 36 years; cherished mother of Brenda, Charles (Beverly), and Bill (Marie) Dallas; loving step-mother of Jimmy (Marybeth), Michael, Robert (Rosemary), and David (Laurie) Carson; devoted sister of Alice Carr and Robert Hinderliter; loving sister-in-law of Virginia Asay; and beloved grandmother of Chas, Julie, Rachel, Vicki, Erin, Matthew, Shawn, Brittany, Melissa, Brianna, and Leah; and devoted great grandmother of Sydney. Family and friends are invited to Marion's Life Celebration on Thursday, June 20th from 7 to 9 PM and on Friday, June 21st from 9:30-11:30 AM at THE JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Road, Phila., PA 19154. Services will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Marion's name to the or the Autism Society of America.


Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
