|
|
CARSON
MARION (nee Hinderliter)
formerly Dallas, passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 82. She was the loving wife of John Carson for near 36 years; cherished mother of Brenda, Charles (Beverly), and Bill (Marie) Dallas; loving step-mother of Jimmy (Marybeth), Michael, Robert (Rosemary), and David (Laurie) Carson; devoted sister of Alice Carr and Robert Hinderliter; loving sister-in-law of Virginia Asay; and beloved grandmother of Chas, Julie, Rachel, Vicki, Erin, Matthew, Shawn, Brittany, Melissa, Brianna, and Leah; and devoted great grandmother of Sydney. Family and friends are invited to Marion's Life Celebration on Thursday, June 20th from 7 to 9 PM and on Friday, June 21st from 9:30-11:30 AM at THE JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Road, Phila., PA 19154. Services will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Marion's name to the or the Autism Society of America.
Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019