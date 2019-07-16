Home

MARION FLORENCE SCARBOR

On Monday, July 8, 2019, Marion F. Scarbor was called home after 98 years on this earth. Her loving husband, Eugene Scarbor, was called home in 1988. She is survived by her only child Douglas (Jena); 2 grand-children, Kyle and Khelli; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 3600 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Services will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will be at Rolling Green Memorial Park, 1008 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382

Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
