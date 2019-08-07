|
WOERNER
MARION H.
August 3, 2019, age 97, of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Woerner. Loving mother of Nancy Yackel and Robert (Lynne) Woerner. Dear grandmother of Sean, Jennifer, Heather, Lyndsay, Danielle, Ryan, and Stephen. Great-grandmother of 11.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Monday, August 12th, at 11 A.M., Redemption Lutheran Church, 8001 Bustleton Ave. (at Rhawn St.), Phila. PA 19152. Visitation beginning at 10 A.M. at the Church. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103
http://mainacsevents.org/goto/Marion_Woerner or
National MS Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., Phila., PA 19103
http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Marion_Woerner
HANCOCK FUNERAL HOME LTD.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019