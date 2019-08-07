Home

Hancock Funeral Home Ltd
8018 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 332-1099
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redemption Lutheran Church
8001 Bustleton Ave. (at Rhawn St.),
Phila, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Redemption Lutheran Church
8001 Bustleton Ave. (at Rhawn St.)
Phila, PA
More Obituaries for MARION WOERNER
MARION H. WOERNER

MARION H. WOERNER Notice
WOERNER
MARION H.
August 3, 2019, age 97, of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Woerner. Loving mother of Nancy Yackel and Robert (Lynne) Woerner. Dear grandmother of Sean, Jennifer, Heather, Lyndsay, Danielle, Ryan, and Stephen. Great-grandmother of 11.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Monday, August 12th, at 11 A.M., Redemption Lutheran Church, 8001 Bustleton Ave. (at Rhawn St.), Phila. PA 19152. Visitation beginning at 10 A.M. at the Church. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103
http://mainacsevents.org/goto/Marion_Woerner or
National MS Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., Phila., PA 19103
http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Marion_Woerner

HANCOCK FUNERAL HOME LTD.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019
