BRADY
MARION M. (nee Reidy)
91 yrs. old, peacefully on May 24, 2019. Marion was a graduate of St. John's Grade and High School. Wife of the late Gerald Brady. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Nick) Mongiello, Kevin (the late Karen) and Daniel (Debbie) Brady. Cherished grandmother to 3 grandchildren. Sister of Gerald and Francis Reidy survived by nieces and nephews The family will receive relatives and friends Friday in Church 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector St. (for.of Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Inurnment Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Marion's name to Friends of St. John the Baptist.
