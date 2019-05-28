Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION BRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION M. (Reidy) BRADY

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARION M. (Reidy) BRADY Notice
BRADY
MARION M. (nee Reidy)


91 yrs. old, peacefully on May 24, 2019. Marion was a graduate of St. John's Grade and High School. Wife of the late Gerald Brady. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Nick) Mongiello, Kevin (the late Karen) and Daniel (Debbie) Brady. Cherished grandmother to 3 grandchildren. Sister of Gerald and Francis Reidy survived by nieces and nephews The family will receive relatives and friends Friday in Church 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector St. (for.of Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Inurnment Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Marion's name to Friends of St. John the Baptist.

CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now