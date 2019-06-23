Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
240 Haverford Rd.
Wynnewood, PA
MARJORIE A. (Coroneos) TRAVASCIO

MARJORIE A. (Coroneos) TRAVASCIO Notice
TRAVASCIO
MARJORIE A. (nee Coroneos)
died peacefully on June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Francis J. and devoted mother of Kathy Arganetto (Dino), Nell Stetser (Garry) and Mary Frances Travascio; also survived by 5 grandchildren, Vincent (Gillian), Nicole, Peter, Andrew and Jay; and one great grandson, Leo. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tues. July 9th at 10 AM in Presentation BVM Church, 240 Haverford Rd., Wynnewood, PA, where you may call after 9 AM. Int. Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066 or STM Alumni Assn.

CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
