|
|
HELMETAG
MARJORIE DEARNLEY
100, of Bryn Mawr, PA died peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr. She was born August 1919 to the late Charles Edwin Dearnley and the late Margaret L. Dearnley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Helmetag Jr., her brothers, Charles E. Dearnley Jr. and James L. Dearnley and her sister, Elizabeth Wolfe.
A lifetime Philadelphia area resident, she graduated from Germantown Friends School and Wellesley College. A life-long member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, she enjoyed golf, squash and tennis. She loved art was a docent at the Philadelphia Art Museum.
She is survived by her three sons: Carl Helmetag III of Riverside, RI, Peter E. Helmetag of Pawlet, VT and Roger Keith Helmetag of New York, NY. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Kita Murdock of Boulder, CO, Mollie McDonald of Weaverville, NC, Kaija Benson of Minneapolis, MN, Carly Helmetag of Somerville, MA, Will Helmetag of Denver, CO and Max Helmetag of Santa Barbara, CA and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund for the Beaumont staff: BRSI – In Memory of Marjorie Helmetag Scholarship, Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, 601 N Ithan Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 16th at 4 P.M. at Beaumont.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019