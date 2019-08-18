|
BOYER
MARJORIE E. (nee Lowry)
Of Haverford, on August 9, 2019. Born September 3, 1919, to Robert W. and Mary E. Lowry. Survived by her children Sally Boyer Paulson and husband Steven, John Lowry Boyer and wife Irene, James David Boyer, and Mary Boyer Emrich and husband Richard; also survived by her 13 grand-children Eric, Andrew, Gregory, Karen, Rebecca, Kristin, James, Sara, Laura, Erin, Ian, Richard, Jr., Douglas, and 12 great-grandchildren. Service and interment private.
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019