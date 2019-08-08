|
MARSH
MARJORIE ELLEN (Damron)
age 92, entered eternal life on August 5th, 2019. She joined her beloved husband Robert Marsh, their parents, Ada and Luther Damron, Elizabeth and Jack Marsh, as well as her 2 sisters Miriam and Mary Lu, her sister in-law Juanita and brothers in-law Charlie and George. Her spirit is carried on by her 4 children, John Marsh (wife Nima), David Marsh and Sara, Karen Heft (husband Jeff), and Laurie Shipley (husband Ed). Eleven grandchildren, Tyra Crowley (husband Joe), Joshua Marsh (wife Chie), Jordan Marsh (wife Kim), Corey Marsh (wife Kelly), Carrie Kelly, Ryan Howard (wife Paula), Amanda Shelly (husband Dave), Lauren Greenhalgh (husband Sam), Amne Suman (husband Taylor), Justin Shipley (wife Ann) and Jesse Shipley (wife Janine).
And twenty three great grand-children, Norah, Maeve, Kiren, Sophie, Olivia, Cassie, Mason, Blake, Faith, Jake, Noah, Austin, Dean, Luke, Vince, Ellen, James, Taylor, Lily, Harper, Willow, Scout and Jude. Marjorie's sweet spirit, thoughtful kindness, and generosity will continue to impact countless lives. At our mother's request we will have a celebration of her life with family only. In lieu of flowers please send donations to https://unitedthroughreading.org/about/
