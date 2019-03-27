Home

MARJORIE S. ALBRECHT

MARJORIE S. ALBRECHT Notice
ALBRECHT
MARJORIE S.


Of Narvon PA, on March 24th, 2019, joined her beloved husband Jay. She was the loving mother of Judith (the late Brook), Sandra (the late Thomas), Jay (Valerie and the late Bonnie), Bruce and Marlene (Jay). Proud grandmother of Jeff, Todd, Justin, Miranda, Sheena, Sarah and Jacob. Adoring great-grand-mother of Jay, Kieran, Stella, Bri, Mackenna, Serena and Liam. She enjoyed 92 years of life, was a wonderful wife, terrific mother and will be forever missed by her loving family.
Services will be private.

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
