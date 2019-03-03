|
CONCANNON
MARK A., SR. "POP"
88 years of age, of Springfield, PA, formerly of Upper Darby passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen M. (nee Deane); loving father of Mark (Gale), Kevin (Pattianne), Patrick (Jeannie), Charles "Chuck" (Susan), Michael (Barbara), Jack (Anne), Maureen Zignorski (Steven) and the late Catherine "Cathy" Hooven. Dear brother of Michael Concannon of Co. Mayo Ireland. Also survived by his 28 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Tuesday 1:30 P.M., St. Dorothy Church, Drexel Hill, PA with a Viewing in Church from Noon to 1:20 P.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Arrs.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA, 610-449-0300.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019