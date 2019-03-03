Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK CONCANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK A. "POP" CONCANNON Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARK A. "POP" CONCANNON Sr. Notice
CONCANNON
MARK A., SR. "POP"
88 years of age, of Springfield, PA, formerly of Upper Darby passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen M. (nee Deane); loving father of Mark (Gale), Kevin (Pattianne), Patrick (Jeannie), Charles "Chuck" (Susan), Michael (Barbara), Jack (Anne), Maureen Zignorski (Steven) and the late Catherine "Cathy" Hooven. Dear brother of Michael Concannon of Co. Mayo Ireland. Also survived by his 28 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Tuesday 1:30 P.M., St. Dorothy Church, Drexel Hill, PA with a Viewing in Church from Noon to 1:20 P.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Arrs.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA, 610-449-0300.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now