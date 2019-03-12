WEBER

MARK B., ESQ.

91, of Sellersville, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at The Community at Rockhill. Born May 19, 1927, he was the son of the late Edward and Hilda (Hammerstone) Weber. He was the husband of Lucille (Quaglia) Weber for the past 67 years.

Mark graduated from Villanova and Rutgers Law School and had his own practice, Weber, Kracht, and Chellew Law Firm in Perkasie. He retired in 2010. He was a member of the Bucks County Bar Assn. and the PA Bar Assn. Mark was also a member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Sellersville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, John of Sellersville and Mark of Quaker-town; daughters, Diane wife of Bill Rapp of Perkasie and Joan Lippincott also of Perkasie; sisters, Rosemary wife of James Coughlin of Bethlehem and Kathleen Morgan of Hudson, FL; grandchildren, Carla Rapp-Seward, Benjamin Weber-Lippincott, and Gabrielle Pearl Lippincott. He was predeceased by brothers, Vincent and Joseph and sisters Barbara Wieller and Helen Louise Flynn.

Memorial Mass will be held on Fri., March 15, at 11 A.M., at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville PA 18960. A calling period from 9 to 10:45 A.M. will precede the Service in Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19111. NAUGLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, Ltd., Quakertown is in charge of arrangements. www.nauglefcs.com

