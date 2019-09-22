|
GILMORE
MARK
September 17, 2019. suddenly, age 48. Beloved husband of Dawn (nee Crompton); father of Jessika, Albert, and Hailey; grandfather of Juliannah, and Sophia; son of Thomas and the late Ida (nee Cipparone); brother of Thomas, Patricia Kirwan, Kathleen (Mark) Shepherd, Marlene (David) Andrews, Ronald (Jennifer), Donna (James) Anderson Jennifer (Joseph ) Lowry, and the late Michael; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives, friends, and QCEDL are invited to his Viewing Tuesday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3320-40 ``G' St. (Parking on Premises). Funeral Service 7 P.M. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019