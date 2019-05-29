|
|
KRAUSE
MARK
On May 28, 2019. Husband of Judith (nee Green), father of Todd (Michele) Krause and Kimberly (Martin) Silverman, brother of Walter Krause, grandfather of Drew, Skylar, Katie, Cameryn and Daniel. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Thursday at the home of Todd and Michele Krause, Friday at the home of Kimberly and Martin Silverman and Saturday evening at the Community Room at Huntingdon Place, Carson Terrace, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in his memory may be made to parkinsonfoundation.org or .
Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019